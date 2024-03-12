Listen Live
Former Teacher Accused of Child Seduction Now on Probation

Published on March 12, 2024

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former teacher who admitted to having sex with a student at Bishop Luers High School has been sentenced…and he is not heading to prison.

Matthew Brown was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to multiple counts of child seduction. As part of a plea deal, he will spend the next three years on probation, and he must register as a sex offender.

Police first learned that a woman had been involved in a relationship with Brown in 2018. She explained to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend that the relationship had occurred while she had still been a student.

While the woman did not take legal action at the time, she later requested that officers get involved.

Brown was arrested last June. Police say he ultimately admitted to having sex with the student.

And, the man is not the only former teacher at the Catholic school to be accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. Jordan Miller also pled guilty to child seduction last year.

