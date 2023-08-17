Former Fort Wayne Teacher Pleads Guilty To Child Seduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former teacher at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne has pleaded guilty to child seduction charges.

Jordan Miller is accused of having sex with multiple former students. He was a speech teacher at Bishop Luers from 2016 to 2018, says the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. He was then a teacher and coach at Canterbury High School in Fort Wayne from 2020-2022.

Related Stories Former Fort Wayne Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

One of the accusations came from a former student in May who was 17 at the time and said Miller asked her to dog-sit for him while he was away. The girl came to the house to find Miller still there and they ended up having sex.

Three other former students have come forward with accusations that they had sex with Miller since 2018.

Even though the age of consent is 16 in Indiana, state law says if the adult is in a position of professional influence over a person under the age of 18 it is still illegal to engage in sexual activity with them