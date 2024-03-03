Hoosier Women Dismantle Maryland on Senior Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 14th ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 71-54 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers finished the regular season at 24-4. They also went 15-0 at home.

Since it was Senior Day, five year players Mackenzie Holmes and Arielle Wisne along with two-year player Sara Scalia were honored in a pregame ceremony.

Scalia led Indiana in scoring with 19 points. The other double figurer scorers for the Hoosiers were Yarden Garzon (17), Holmes (11), Chloe Moore-McNeil (10), and Sydney Parrish (10).

Indiana outscored Maryland 21-14 in the first quarter, then 18-10 in the second quarter to set the tone for the rest of the way.

Holmes did go down and grab her left leg during the third quarter. She went to the locker room, but returned later in the game. Since Indiana also beat Maryland January 31, they completed the season sweep on Maryland with Sunday’s victory.

The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday.