Many Hoosiers to Have Student Loan Debt Cancelled

STATEWIDE – You may remember hearing about efforts to “forgive” many Americans’ student loans. Well, for more than 3,000 Hoosiers, the dream of cancelled debt is becoming a reality.
The Biden Administration recently announced that the SAVE plan – short for Saving on a Valuable Education – will help about 3,300 Hoosiers and address $26 million in debt.
But, to be eligible for this forgiveness, Hoosiers had to meet certain criteria. The plan assists those who have borrowed $12,000 at most and have been repaying debts for at least a decade.
Still, this news comes as a relief to many who have been working to afford a college education long after earning a degree. Learn more about the SAVE plan here.
Kendall And Casey