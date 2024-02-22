Nebraska Starts Fast and Finishes Strong to Beat Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Nebraska Cornhusker men’s basketball team started the game strong and finished it the same way in an 85-70 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers made 9 of 19 three-pointers in the first half to propel them to a 51-31 halftime lead. The home crowd was booing the Hoosiers as they went to the locker room.

The Hoosiers came out swinging in the second half by outscoring Nebraska 25-8 in the first nine minutes to cut the deficit to three.

Nebraska, however, responded by outscoring Indiana 26-14 the rest of the way.

Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska with 20 points and made four of nine threes. Jamarques Lawrence was a perfect 5-5 from three-point range to score 19 for Nebraska.

Mackenzie Mgbako scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Kel’el Ware finished with a double double (17 points and 12 rebounds). Malik Reneau scored 15 points and snagged 7 rebounds to go along with 6 assists.

Nebraska is 19-8 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten. This was their first Big Ten road victory.

Indiana drops to 14-12 on the year with a 6-9 in Big Ten play. They’ve lost seven of their last nine.

The Hoosiers play Penn State on Saturday at noon. Pregame coverage begins at 11 am on 93.1 WIBC.