Mother And Daughter Charged With Theft of Dentist Office In Jasper County

DEMOTTE, IND — The Indiana State Police say they have charged Meagan and Kayla Baker after an investigation revealed the two had been pocketing money from patients of the dentist office where the mother and daughter worked.

Meagan (mother) and Kayla (daughter) were employed by Briand Shields DDS during 2023 when the office closed in July after accounting irregularities were discovered by Dr. Shields.

Investigation into the matter began in November where ISP detectives interviewed over 40 patients and found that patients had been convinced by the mother and daughter to pay in cash in order to receive a discount for the dental work.

Dr. Shields would later confirm that the “cash discount” was not a practice of his business. Police noted that the cash collected was never deposited into the company’s bank account. Detectives would also discover that records of cash payments were deleted from the dental practice’s computer system.

Meagan and Kayla Baker would both be charged with Theft of at least $50,000, Corrupt Business Influence, Fraud, and Obstruction of justice. Kayla would receive an additional charge of Forgery.