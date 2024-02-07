Warriors Forward And Former Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis On IU

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Indiana Hoosier and Indiana Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis joined the show ahead of his return to Indiana in Thursday’s showdown between the Pacers and the team he plays for now, the Golden State Warriors.

Trayce spoke about the growing discontent surrounding the job being done by his former head coach at Indiana, Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers have struggled this season, and just lost to lowly Penn State over the weekend, which only increased the volume from the growing sect of disappointed Hoosier fans.

“I get it. At the end of the day, that’s Indiana in general. The thing is, you can’t build something if you fire someone every 2 to 3 years. It’s not going to happen, it’s impossible. I don’t think he’s that worried, honestly…Obviously in a down year, next year’s going to have to be big, but I think they’ll regroup well.”

He also gave his thoughts on IU’s core right now.

“I think they’re a lot better than what they’ve been showing. I mean obviously X goes down again, Malik gets hurt, Kal’el gets hurt. They haven’t really had a full deck, so I don’t really blame coach, and obviously losing me and Jalen [Hood-Schifino], Miller [Kopp], Race [Thompson], it’s hard, that’s tough to do.”

Some other topics of conversation included:

How Trayce’s rookie season has gone

The Pacers not drafting him

Learning under four future Hall-of-Famers

