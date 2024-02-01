IMPD: 29-Year-Old Man Responsible for 2021 Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis think they have found the man responsible for a 2021 homicide.
IMPD believes 29-year-old Terri Young-Moses was involved in the death of 24-year-old Dezmond King.
On Friday, November 26th, 2021 just before 2 am, police say they learned about a person that was shot at 5849 Sebring Court. That is on the northwest side in between 56th and 59th streets.
They discovered that the man who had been shot was King. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday January 30th, 2024, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Young-Moses with murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal recklessness. He was served in court with an arrest warrant the next day. Young-Moses was already in custody on an unrelated offense in a separate case.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.
