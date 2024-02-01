Chicago Man Arrested In Rochester After 110mph Police Chase

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A man was clocked going 110 miles an hour in a car in Fulton County on Tuesday.
Derrich Moore, Jr., 36, of Chicago tried to get away from a sheriff’s deputy after he was pulled over along US 31 just south of Rochester.
Once Moore hit the gas the deputy gave chase, hitting speeds upwards of 110 miles an hour as the chase went into Miami County.
State police joined in from there 13 miles from where the chase began and used stop sticks to get Moore to stop just north of Peru.
Based on the charging documents, Moore had marijuana, no driver’s license, and was impaired.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student