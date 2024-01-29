Listen Live
We’re at War

The US is at war, and the only people who don’t know that are those in the Biden Administration

Published on January 29, 2024

This morning’s Tony Katz and the Morning News began on an ominous tone:

We’re at war, when does the growing up begin? We’re at war, I didn’t ask for it, I didn’t want it. It’s here.

Three US troops killed & 34 hurt in drone strike by Iran-backed forces in Syria in first American deaths since Gaza war | The Sun

Tony was reacting to the news that 3 US troops were killed in drone strike by Iran-backed forces in Syria. Tony has been sounding the alarm for a long time now. “We are at war with Iran, because Iran is at war with us.”

Listen to analysis here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

