This morning’s Tony Katz and the Morning News began on an ominous tone:

We’re at war, when does the growing up begin? We’re at war, I didn’t ask for it, I didn’t want it. It’s here.

Three US troops killed & 34 hurt in drone strike by Iran-backed forces in Syria in first American deaths since Gaza war | The Sun

Tony was reacting to the news that 3 US troops were killed in drone strike by Iran-backed forces in Syria. Tony has been sounding the alarm for a long time now. “We are at war with Iran, because Iran is at war with us.”

