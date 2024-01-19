Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

WATCH: Hammer & Friends: NFL Divisional & College Basketball Sport Betting Picks!

Published on January 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s NFL Divisional Weekend. Some teams are coming off of BYE weeks and some teams clicking at the right time. LET’S MAKE SOME BETS!

Hammer and Scott each had winning weeks. Let’s see if they can continue it.

Scott has been hot this past month on all his NFL plays.

Hammer crawled back from a “Bowl Season Slump” and has been delivering on NFL and NBA.

As for our professional handicapper David Stephanoff, he has 2 free plays on college basketball this weekend including the Alabama/Tennessee game. Check out his video below!

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott. With the exception of Week Zero of college football, the guys pick five games every week!

Hammer:
48-48-6
12-8 “Best Bet
Scott:
53-47-3
12-8 “Best Bet

Here are the plays this week from the guys:

Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close