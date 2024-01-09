76-Year-Old Dies in Hit-and-Run in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old bicyclist died Monday morning in a hit-and-run, Marion Police Department says.
Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. Monday to the hit-and-run in the 500 block of South Butler Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersections of state roads, 9, 15 and 18 in the Grant County city.
A vehicle hit Norman D. Forbes while both vehicles were southbound on the Butler Avenue overpass for the Cardinal Greenway Trail when the bicycle was struck from behind.
Poilce say the vehicle that hit the bicycle fled the scene.
Police have said they did not have any information about the vehicle or its driver.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 and sent it a message on its Facebook page. People can also contact Grant County Crime Stoppers.
Marion is about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.
