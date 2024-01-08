Rokita Stands By His Comments

Attorney General Todd Rokita appeared on the Tony Katz and Morning News Show this morning to talk about legal troubles he’s found himself in, and whether or not he’s concerned that he will lose his law license and career over allegations of misconduct.
AG Rokita says:
What I didn’t do was violate anyone’s confidentiality, what I didn’t do was violate any state statute, and I was not fined, and that’s what I had said later after the court came out with its opinion agreeing with the court. But the news media wants to conflate all of that.
Tony reacted by reading the argument being made by the the disciplinary commission saying, “Respondent’s actions flouted the authority of the Court, called into question the sincerity of Respondent’s assertions to the Court in his Conditional Agreement and affidavit, and caused damage to the public’s perception of the integrity and justness of the attorney discipline system …”
AG Rokita responded:
If anyone’s impeding the integrity of the Court, it’s the news media, it’s political opponents who want this story to never end.
Listen to the full discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy