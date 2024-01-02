Bill Clinton Expected To Be Unmasked In New Epstein Documents

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be included in a list of nearly 200 prominent figures who were allegedly associated with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A federal judge in New York is set to unseal the identities of Epstein’s associates as part of a long-running lawsuit between one of his accusers and his sex-trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell. It is expected to be released this week. Clinton, referred to as “John Doe 36,” is mentioned in the documents at least 50 times, according to ABC News.

Many of the mentions of Clinton in the documents came from one of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, to force the former president to testify about his alleged relationship with the disgraced financier. Guiffre claims to have met Clinton on Epstein’s private island.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, called Giuffre’s efforts “utter nonsense” and a “transparent ploy by Giuffre to increase media exposure for her sensational stories through deposition side-show,” according to ABC News.

Clinton reportedly cut off contact with Epstein before investigations began into the financier. In 2019, Clinton claimed to be unaware of Epstein’s crimes following his arrest.