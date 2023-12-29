More Indiana Students Are Graduating from High School

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) says the state has its highest high school graduation rate since 2016.

On Friday, the IDOE says 88.98% of students in Indiana graduated from high school, which is up from 86.52% in 2022. In 2016, the rate was 89.1%.

Overall, the 2023 statewide graduation rate increased by nearly 2.5 percentage points.

Statewide, graduation rates increased for:

-Black students – from 77.52% in 2022 to 82.43% in 2023 (4.91 percentage point increase);

-Hispanic students – from 83.86% in 2022 to 86.41% in 2023 (2.55 percentage point increase);

-English learners – from 85.60% in 2022 to 87.72% in 2023 (2.12 percentage point increase);

-Students in special education – from 76.39% in 2022 to 83.24% in 2023 (6.85 percentage point increase); and

-Students receiving free and reduced price meals – from 83.74% in 2022 to 88.74% in 2023 (5 percentage point increase).

The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 80.58% in 2022 to 84.92% in 2023, which is a 4.34 percentage point improvement. Per Indiana Code (IC 20-32-4-4.1), to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year.

This includes:

-A student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and

-A student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.

“Earning a high school diploma is essential to unlocking a successful future. In the years since the pandemic, educators across the state have worked hard to ensure our students — our state’s future leaders — are more prepared than ever to emerge from high school and thrive. Through this work, Hoosier educators are helping students gain the knowledge and skills, as well as the confidence they need to determine their destiny,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Indiana’s Education Secretary Kate Jenner says she’s pleased with these results, but the work is far from over.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to make improvements to ensure Indiana has a diploma that maintains rigor while also increasing seamless pathways for students as they pursue employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service,” said Jenner.