Will LEAP cause the water to run out?

There has been a lot of controversy swirling around the LEAP project here in Indiana.
LEAP pipeline plans become flashpoint for water issues in Indiana (indystar.com)
Recently Citizens Action Coalition put out an 18 page report detailing issues the group identifies with the LEAP project in Boone County. Lebanon Republican Mayor Matt Gentry called the report “Factually inaccurate”. Mayor Gentry called Tony Katz this morning to discuss.
Listen to the discussion here:
Listen to the show in its entirety and archived shows here:
