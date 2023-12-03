Police Search for Witnesses to Shooting on I-65 Ramp

State Police Sergeant John Perrine says the biggest challenge in investigating a crime like this is the scene is mobile. He says the first trooper arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. The victim, identified as Luis Martinez of Noblesville, was in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan van. Martine was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our investigators are still working to answer many of our questions,” Perrine said. “We are looking for witnesses. Anybody who may have been on Interstate 65 around that time. The little piece that they have may be the piece we need.”
If you have information about this incident, contact the Indiana State Police at 317.899.8577 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to http://www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.
“We are not exactly sure that where we found the deceased man is where the crime happened, so we have to expand our search a little bit more,” he added.
