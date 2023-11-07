Where Does Tyrese Haliburton Rank in the NBA?

Prior to last night’s dominating win over the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton registered a double-double in each of the first five games.

ESPN’s NBA Insiders Tim Bontemps, Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and André Snellings released their top 25 players under 25-years-old based on their future potential earlier today.

Haliburton checked in fourth on the list behind Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama. Some of the players that were ranked behind Haliburton were Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Cade Cunningham, LaMelo Ball, and other future stars of the NBA.

The biggest question that can be asked is, where does he rank among all players in the NBA? Tyrese’s ability to generate offense for the Pacers is on a different level.

In the referenced ESPN rankings, André Snellings wrote this about the Iowa State product.

“Haliburton has developed into the best distributor in the NBA, currently leading the league in assists per game by more than two full assists over second place. Haliburton is on pace for his second consecutive 20-10 season, and is the engine behind a surprising Pacers offense that currently ranks sixth in the NBA in offensive rating. Already an All-Star, Haliburton appears poised to make his first All-NBA team this season and, if he continues at this level, will likely get some votes for MVP as well.”

Haliburton has been nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week each of the first two weeks of the season, but he hasn’t won it yet. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey won the first week and Boston’s Jayson Tatum won last week.

If Haliburton can maintain his efficiency as a shooter from the field, beyond the arc, and at the free throw line, he would become the first Pacers player to be a member of the 50/40/90 club since Reggie Miller’s 1993-1994 season.

Assuming Haliburton remains the leading scorer for the Pacers and eligible for the team statistic, he would be the first player since Paul George in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 to lead the team in scoring for back-to-back seasons.

It’s no question that Haliburton could end up as one of the greatest Pacers in franchise history if he continues his high level of play. In terms of the NBA right now, there’s no question that he’s a top 25 player.

