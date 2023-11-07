Listen Live
Local News

Celebrate Grinchmas at Adults-Only Event

Published on November 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jim Carrey In 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

FISHERS, Ind. — This winter, you and your friends may want to step into the world of Dr. Seuss at an adults-only event.

The Whoville Hideaway at the HC will run from November 25th through December 26th at the HC Tavern + Kitchen in Fishers. Here, you and others 21 and over can enjoy Grinch-themed food, drinks, and decorations.

93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

While the restaurant is generally open to diners of all ages, this special 21+ event will run Saturdays through Tuesdays, starting at 4 p.m. on November 25th. Seating will be first come, first served.

Head to AtTheHC.com to learn more.

Orange County Register Archive

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

HC Tavern + Kitchen

9709 East 116th Street

Fishers, Indiana

The Grinch Played By Jim Carrey Conspires With His Dog Max To Deprive The Who's Of Thei

Source: Getty Images / Getty

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close