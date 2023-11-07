IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Missing Man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are still looking for a man who has been missing for months, and they need your help.
Police say 27-year-old Christopher Brown has been missing since February 15th of this year. He was last seen on Ritter Avenue after being “dropped off for an appointment.”
The man is described as being 5’11”, with black, curly hair and brown eyes. Officers say he needs mental health assistance, though they did not provide specific details.
If you see Brown or know anything about his disappearance, please call 9-1-1, or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Missing Persons Unit
317-327-6160
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
317-262-8477
