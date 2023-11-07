Morales: What To Know As You Head To The Polls!

STATEWIDE — Today will be the first major election conducted in Indiana by new Secretary of State Diego Morales.
As part of the many overhauls he has in the works to make your day at the polls smoother, he says his department has rolled out a new text feature that will allow you to send a text with any questions, comments, or concerns you may have about the election process.
“If you see something at the polls, something suspicious on election day you can just text us,” he told All Indiana Politics. “If you have questions about who is on your ballot. This will come directly to the Secretary of State’s office, we will review your question and we will get back to you.”
He says to text “IN” to 45995 if you have a question.
The question of security when it comes to our election process is always a topic of discussion around this time of year. Morales ensures you that your ballot is safe once you turn it in at the ballot box.
“Obviously with the ID, it increases the confidence in our elections, but we also have a robust cyber-security system in place,” Morales said. “I’ve also been visiting with county clerks, prosecutors, and sheriffs. This is a team effort.”
Once the polls open at 6 a.m. local time in Indiana they will close at 6 p.m.
You will not see any machines that will also record a paper trail of your vote this time around. Morales said those will be ready by the time you go to the polls in November 2024. He said those new voting machines will be crucial in ensuring further security of your vote and will also be key in the event of an election recount.
