Visit Therapy Dogs at Eskenazi Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS – If you find yourself at Eskenazi Hospital in the near future, you will be able to request some time with one of a variety of therapy dogs.

The Eskenazi Health Foundation is now calling this project the Robert & Gina Laikin Pet Therapy Program at Eskenazi Health, in honor of the donors’ $1 million donation.

In a news release, Dr. Lisa Harris – Chief Executive Officer of Eskenazi Health – said, “Sometimes the best medicine is that which cannot be prescribed, and the…Program…truly helps lift the spirits of all who come through our doors.”

If you find yourself in need of the support of a furry friend, any of the participating dogs will be allowed to visit hospital rooms, lie in patients’ beds, and help Hoosiers get through their outpatient and/or recovery appointments.

There are 24 dogs currently ready to assist, including Maverick, River, Butters, Winnie, Charlie, and Elvira. Learn more here.

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital

720 Eskenazi Avenue

Indianapolis