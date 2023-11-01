Hoosier Parent Finds Meth in Their Child’s Candy Bag

MIDDLETOWN, IND –Parents in Middletown have been warned by the police to check their children’s Halloween candy carefully. The alert was prompted by a concerned parent who discovered a meth pill in their child’s candy bag. The mother acted quickly and took the suspicious item to the local police station. Following testing, it was later confirmed that the pill contained methamphetamine.
“It’s upsetting that somebody would do this,” said Police Chief Landon Dean. “It did happen, and at least the parent was aware and noticed before the child got a hold of it.”
The police department has urged people not to touch any suspicious items with their bare hands and to contact the police if they come across any drugs in their children’s candy bags. It is important to exercise caution and ensure the safety of children during the Halloween season.
“it was a pill that looked like it had been partially crushed and maybe even wet, so it caught the parent’s attention,” he added.
Police are not optimistic about tracking down where the drugs came from due to the many houses that participated in trick-or-treating.
