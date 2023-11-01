Couple Finds “Message in a Bottle” Only To Realize They’re Someone’s Ashes

Whatever happened to the art of a ‘message in a bottle?’ You put a note in the sea hoping someone across the world will open it up, how cool! Well, a couple in Australia may have proved why it’s not as common anymore.
Rick and Crystal, a couple traveling Australia, were incredibly excited after they spot a real-life message in a bottle floating onto the shore as they explored a beach. They videoed themselves finding the bottle, emptying all the ‘sand’ out to get to what they anticipated, a love letter. However, this was a letter of a different kind of love, one that is grieving. The “sand” on the other hand, that was the important part…
“Here lies the ashes of Geoffrey, if found please throw the bottle in the outgoing tide so I can continue my journey.”
In a perfect “uh-oh spaghettio” kind of way, Rick looking down at the ashes that they just dumped out on the beach, just says, “oh no…”
Well we like to think Geoffrey is enjoying his new place in Australia, if anything he’ll get a lot of sun!
