“It doesn’t have to stay this way” – Shreve’s Vision for Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Rebuilding the image of downtown Indianapolis takes much more than just addressing violent crime, says the Republican candidate for mayor.

“We have to get public safety right or none of the other pieces can fall into place,” said Jefferson Shreve in a Tuesday press conference, “this is still my commitment. But today, I stand before you to share another vision. One for economic growth for downtown Indianapolis and beyond.”

Shreve, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Republican challenger, laid out his vision for restoring the image of the Circle City Tuesday, and that starts with investing in downtown buildings.

Several buildings are either somewhat or mostly empty, which Mayor Hogsett has partially blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson Shreve says these buildings not only put forth a rough image of the city but could also cost the city millions of dollars in foreclosures and expired leases, if not used properly.

“We’ll need additional places to work, to live, to play. My administration will focus on those redevelopment opportunities, the housing, and the strategic amenities that will make this part of our downtown vibrant,” Shreve explains.

Shreve points to the City-County Building as an example of unused space. Mayor Hogsett announced this week a three-step plan to bring hundreds of workers back to that building.

Emmis Communications also recently announced a sale of it’s headquarters downtown. The seven-story building on Monument Circle has sat largely empty for the past few years, aside from it’s tenants Star Bank and Urban One.

The whole point of Tuesday’s press conference, in Shreve’s words, is to regain the stature Indianapolis enjoyed a decade ago when the city hosted Super Bowl 46. The Circle City should be a safe destination for visitors, says the Republican candidate.

“Downtown today is a shadow of what it was in 2012,” Shreve continues, “it doesn’t have to stay this way.”

Panhandling and providing resources for homeless people was also a focus during Tuesday’s press conference. Shreve also says the mayor should be more involved in the future planning and execution of the separation of IUPUI, maintaining downtown traffic and the helipad used by hospitals.

Election Day is November 7th. Jefferson Shreve and Mayor Joe Hogsett are scheduled to have a few debates before the general election.