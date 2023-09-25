READ: Mayor Hogsett’s Plan to Move City Workers Back Downtown, Save Taxpayer Money

INDIANAPOLIS — City employees are being brought back to downtown Indianapolis.

In a press release Monday, the office of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a three-part plan to improve access to service you need and save taxpayer money.

The plan includes renovations to the City-County Building (CCB) and a plan to slowly move city employees, who have been working at different sites across Marion County, back to the CCB. Those sites are leased by taxpayers.

“This announcement matches our commitment to saving taxpayer dollars with our commitment to a vibrant downtown,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We’re proud to lead by example in maintaining a robust downtown workforce. And in the process, we’re making local government as accessible as ever.”

Phase One of the plan will bring 300 positions back to the CCB, with another 150 moving back in Phase Two. During this time, several offices will move their operations to the CCB, including the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works, the Planning Division of Indy Parks, and the entirety of the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services.

Phase Two will also allow for the demolition of the old Marion County Jail 1 site and allow redevelopment to begin. Those employees will be moved out by the end of this year.

Phase Three will see the downtown district of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department relocated to the CCB, joining the IMPD administration staff.

The City Market campus will become one of the busiest blocks of a consistent, professional workforce, says Hogsett’s office. That campus would be redeveloped as well.

If the Hogsett administration’s plan works, it could save $450,000 every year, beginning 2024.