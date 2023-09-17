Listen Live
Accidental Firearm Discharge at Ball State University Dorm Room

The statement also mentioned that there was no immediate threat to the campus community.

Published on September 17, 2023

Source: David Wood / WIBC News

MUNCIE, IND — Ball State University reported that a single shot fired in a dorm room resulted from an accidental discharge.   

 

 

According to a statement from the university, the University Police Department responded to the incident in a residence hall room in the Studebaker West housing complex on campus.  

 

The statement also mentioned that there was no immediate threat to the campus community and that the UPD would continue investigating the incident.  

