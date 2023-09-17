Former Indianapolis Colts Safety Sergio Brown Missing, Mother Found Dead

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police in Chicago are investigating the death of Myrtle Simmons-Brown, 73, the mother to Notre Dame graduate and former Indianapolis Colts safety Sergio Brown.

According to Sheila Simmons, Myrtle’s sister, she received a phone call at 3 a.m. on Saturday that both Myrtle and Sergio were missing. Multiple family members reportedly last spoke to Myrtle on Thursday, September 14th.

Sheila eventually went to her sister’s house and claimed that things felt “out of the ordinary.” She, other family members, and police searched outside of Myrtle’s residence and after the initial search didn’t uncover any information, they eventually found her body in a creek.

Sergio’s whereabouts are unknown, and he is still considered missing as of now. Police have yet to release any details on the investigation.

Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2010 with the New England Patriots. He would play with the Colts from 2012 to 2014.

People who may have information on Sergio Brown’s whereabouts can reach out to Maywood Police Investigations at 708-368-4131, or Maywood PD’s anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.