George Strait, Chris Stapleton Coming to Indianapolis for Stadium Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music legend George Strait and eight-time GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton set a new attendance record across seven stadium shows this summer.

To continue the excitement, they’ve announced nine new dates for 2024. The extended run of one-off stadium shows will feature special guests and Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town. The tour is set to launch on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Strait is adding more shows to his summer tour in Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Ames, Charlotte, East Rutherford, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Chicago.

The country music icon will also perform his beloved Strait to Vegas show at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium to celebrate its 37th installment in December.

Tickets for most shows are available from 10 am local time on Friday, Sep 22, via GeorgeStrait.com. Amex Card Members get early access from 10 am on Fri, Sep 15.

Strait says that he has the best fans in the world and is thrilled to see so many of them show up for his shows. He is determined to keep bringing them more.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” shares Strait. “I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!”