Richmond Woman Fakes Heart Attack With Drugs Hidden in Privates

According to court documents, a Richmond woman faked a heart attack when police attempted to search her for drugs last Monday.

Police searched 41-year-old Amanda Smith and found a sandwich bag stashed in her genital area with cocaine, fentanyl, meth, and various forms of medication without a prescription.

In a Facebook post police say they noticed Smith when she was driving in the wrong lane. Three deputies worked together in order to stop the car and a police K9 detected the narcotics. Smith was taken to the Wayne County jail where she received multiple drug charges.

Police are investigating into suspected drug dealing.

Smith was arrested prior to this event in July after she allegedly lured a woman to her house only to assault the woman and steal her wallet and phone.