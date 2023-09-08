Two People Killed In Separate East Side Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent night on the east side of Indianapolis had Indianapolis and Lawrence police busy late Thursday and early Friday.

First, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on in Lawrence Thursday evening. It happened near the intersection of East 49th Street and Shadeland Avenue when the driver of a car was shot and then crashed into a fire hydrant.

Mekhi Reeves, 17, was the driver and he was taken to the hospital but later died.

Early Friday morning, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the area of 12th and Wallace Avenue on the east side. They found a man wounded in a back alley near a home.

“IEMS did respond and transported that victim to the hospital in critical condition,” said IMPD Ofc. Samone Burris. “Shortly after arriving at the hospital, that victim was pronounced deceased.”

She is asking any witnesses or anyone with Ring doorbell or security footage to help out detectives.

So far no suspects to speak of in either of the two shootings.