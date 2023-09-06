Study: Indiana Is One of the Worst States to Have a Baby

STATEWIDE--Indiana was recently ranked 40th in a study from Wallethub that reviewed the best and worst states to have a baby.

Wallethub’s study included all 50 states and Washington, D.C.. They researchers say they looked at things like cost, health care, baby friendliness, and family friendliness.

The worst ranking for Indiana among those factors was healthcare at 44th out of 51. It was ranked in the top 20 for cost, but it was ranked 33rd for baby friendliness and 34th for family friendliness.

The 17 metrics that determined scores included access to care for mother and baby, mortality rates, vaccination rates, access to food, rate of preterm birth, and low birth weights.

Jessica Marchbank is with All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center in Bloomington. She believes a lack of access to diapers can make it difficult for a family to manage their health and finances.

“It can cost up to $100 per month per child in diapers. Without enough diapers, they actually can’t send the baby to child care or day care because you have to supply your own. If they can’t send the baby to day care, that means mom or dad can’t go to work. They also end up having some pretty dire health consequences; not just diaper rash but infections,” said Marchbank to WISH-TV.

The CDC has also said that the general fertility rate dropped less than 1% in 2022 from 2021. That is after a 1% increase in the fertility rate in 2021 from 2020.