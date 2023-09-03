Two Crashes Leave Two Dead Late Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — Late Saturday night within minutes of each other two crashes were reported on the west side of Indianapolis.

The first occurred on the southwest side at the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Dr where IMPD Officers were responding to reports of a hit an run just before 11:00 p.m. Police say there was at least one fatality.

Later shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the northwest side of Indianapolis a second crash took place at the intersection of Kessler Blvd. N. Drive and West 30th Street.

This incident involved a pedestrian. There was one fatality, though police have yet to confirm if it was the pedestrian or someone in the vehicle.

Both events saw traffic re-routed for several hours as fatal accident investigators responded to the scenes. Anyone with information on either of the accidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Indianapolis.