Two Teenagers Arrested For The Murder Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two 17-year-old boys in a gang face murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy from back in February in Gary.

Gary police say a bystander found Orie Dodson fatally shot on a sidewalk outside a church.

Orie’s mother has said that he was murdered after he left home following a dispute on social media.

The Lake County prosecutor on Thursday said in a news release that the two boys charged with murder, Dahvee Tupac Brunson and Kriston Lamar Barbee Jr., “gunned down Orie Dodson on behalf of the 49th Avenue Boys Gang.”

“During this investigation, the Homicide Task Force was able to uncover substantial evidence of gang-related crimes pertaining to the 49th Avenue Boys gang including several homicides, drug dealing, illegal firearm possession and sales, and general crimes of violence throughout Lake County,” a release from Lake County prosecutors said.

Court documents say the boys will have initial hearings late Friday morning in Lake Superior Court in Gary.

The task force includes Indiana State Police, Indiana State Excise Police, Gary Police, the ATF, and the FBI.