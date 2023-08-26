TV Legend Bob Barker Passes Away at Age 99

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Legendary “The Price Is Right” game show host Bob Barker is dead at age 99.

The longtime television host and animal rights activist passed away this morning at his home in Los Angeles. His spokesman Roger Neal said in a statement “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.”

Barker received the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award for Daytime Television in 1999. Barker was the winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards among other awards.

It’s reported Barker died at his home in Hollywood Hills of natural causes.