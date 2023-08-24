Joe Staysniak Takes Plea Deal in Strangulation, Battery Case

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Joseph Staysniak, the former Indianapolis Colts lineman and radio host, took a plea agreement Wednesday for his strangulation and battery case.
According to online court records, Staysniak pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. He was also charged with another count of misdemeanor battery and one count of felony strangulation. Both of those charges were dropped.
He was sentenced to 361 days probation and will be required to do anger control counseling and be evaluated for substance abuse treatment.
He was arrested in February after he approached a vehicle on his property and pulled a person inside the car out by his sweatshirt. He punched both people in the car and had a handgun, according to police records obtained by News 8.
The victims involved a member of his family and one other person.
