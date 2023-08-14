Police Say Family Altercation Led to Lawrence Homicide

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Sunday on the north side of Lawrence after a family altercation, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 7100 block of Foxborough Drive to investigate an “altercation with injury between close family members,” police said in a Monday release.

Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Oliver Johnson severely injured and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

After speaking with the family, officers identified 53-year-old Rolf Johnson as a suspect. He fled the scene before police arrived, the release said.

Police say that Rolph is the father to decedent Oliver. Both lived at the apartment, according to family members.

The suspect’s vehicle was found within an hour by a McCordsville Police officer.

Lawrence and McCordsville officers stopped the suspect in the vehicle in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Rolf Johnson faces a preliminary murder charge. A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.