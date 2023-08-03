Lafayette Families in Need Can Get Assistance This Month

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Transitioning into a new school year can be challenging, so businesses and organizations around Lafayette are working to make this time easier for families in need.
Convoy of Hope will be stopping by the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds later this month, where it will help families get free food, school supplies, haircuts, and more.
According to the non-profit’s website, Convoy of Hope “is a humanitarian, faith-based organization on a mission to feed the hungry and bring help and hope to communities that need it most.”
WLFI reports that the community event will kick off at 10 a.m. on August 26th.
