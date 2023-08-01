Listen Live
Local News

Police Still Searching for Missing Columbus Man

Published on August 1, 2023

A vehicle belonging to the Columbus Police Department.

Source: PHOTO: Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are still looking for a man who went missing last week, and they need your help.

30-year-old David Lackey has not been seen since Friday, July 28th.  He went missing from Columbus around 4 p.m. that day.

Image of David Lackey

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / Columbus PD/Indiana Silver Alert

According to an Indiana Silver Alert, he is 5’9″ and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray shorts.

Officers say he could be “in extreme danger” and may need medical help.

If you know anything about this, please call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600, or dial 9-1-1.

