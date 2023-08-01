Police Still Searching for Missing Columbus Man

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are still looking for a man who went missing last week, and they need your help.

30-year-old David Lackey has not been seen since Friday, July 28th. He went missing from Columbus around 4 p.m. that day.

According to an Indiana Silver Alert, he is 5’9″ and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray shorts.

Officers say he could be “in extreme danger” and may need medical help.

If you know anything about this, please call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600, or dial 9-1-1.