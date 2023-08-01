Colts Offering $40 Ticket Deal for 40 Hours

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts say they are celebrating 40 days until their season begins with a special offer on regular season tickets.

For 40 hours that started Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. and lasting through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. — fans can get $40 tickets to home games, while supplies last.

You can redeem the offer by going to the Colts’ website or Ticketmaster.

This season, the Colts’ 17-game schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium includes nine regular season home games and one home preseason game.

The Colts play their opponents in the AFC South twice (Jacksonville, Houston, and Tennessee). They also have home games against Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay this season.