Wallethub: Indiana Has Worst Early Education System in America

STATEWIDE–A recent study done by Wallethub says that Indiana has the worst early education system in America.

“The study was based on 12 metrics including state pre-k programs, waiting list times, school safety plans, and monthly costs,” said Jill Gonzalez, analyst with Wallethub.

11 states offer universal pre-K programs, though a growing number may implement it in the future. Currently, Indiana is not one of those states.

Gonzalez says what’s also contributing to Indiana’s low overall score is its ranking in other key metrics. Indiana is ranked 47th in share of 3-and-4 year olds enrolled in pre-k, pre-k special education and head start. It’s also 46th in total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool and 43rd in pre-k program growth.

Professor Julia Kroeker at Florida SouthWestern State College says there needs to be smaller class sizes.

“Children are individuals with individual needs and these cannot be met in a large class. This would not necessitate a tax increase; there are currently funds being used in less impactful ways than limiting class size. Children need lots of outdoor time and teachers should not be able to take away a child’s outdoor time for bad behavior, incomplete work or any other reason. Fresh air and time in the outdoors is beneficial for all areas of a child’s development: physical, social/emotional, language and cognitive development. Just as you would not take away a child’s lunch or bathroom break, outdoor time should not be taken away but should be protected. 15 minutes for recess after lunch is not enough- if a child is a full-time program (7 hours a day), they should be outside 1-2 hours and should get 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a day. The outdoors should not be just anchored playground equipment but an extension of the indoor environment. Anything that can be learned inside can be learned outside, and often in more enjoyable ways. The outdoor environment should include different interest areas to foster child development in different developmental domains: there could be an art area, music, dramatic play (house, dolls, etc.), blocks or building materials, sand/water and sensory play, areas for gross motor play, a stage, a garden, areas for reading and natural materials,” said Kroeker.

Wallethub said the state with the best early education system in America is Arkansas.