The Indianapolis Colts’ Running Back Issues

The issues in the Indianapolis Colts’ backfield continue to pile up. Jonathan Taylor is not practicing and now Zach Moss is out for six weeks.

Moss was acquired last year in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. With him sidelined with a broken arm for the next six weeks the Colts will turn to several young running backs.

The headliner, Deon Jackson is a third year running back out of Duke University. He appeared in 16 of 17 games last year, but he did not get a ton of carries. He had 68 carries over the 16 games. He averaged 3.5 yards per carry and scored one touchdown on the season.

If the Colts want to add depth at the position while Moss is out, even though he won’t miss much of the season, there are a couple high end running backs available. Kareem Hunt and Dalvin Cook are the two best available. They have both had good careers and would be more than capable of handling the workload if Jonathan Taylor holds out for a long period of time.

