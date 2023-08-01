Indiana’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Takes Effect; ACLU Files Petition To Keep Injuntion In Place

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion takes effect today.

This prohibits all abortions in the Hoosier state, with exceptions before 15 weeks and in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, or when the mother’s life is at risk.

Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, but the ban was blocked by an Owen County judge.

It is able to take effect now because of an Indiana Supreme Court ruling last month determining the ban does not violate Indiana’s constitution.

A separate injunction blocking the ban on religious liberty grounds remains in effect. That injunction was granted by a judge after Hoosier Jews for Choice sued saying that the law violates the state’s religious liberty laws.

There were protests all over the state on Monday a day ahead of the law taking effect.

On Monday, the ACLU of Indiana filed a petition for a rehearing when it comes to their lawsuit trying to block the ban. The petition is asking the state Supreme Court to keep the law from taking effect for now.

This rehearing is aimed at giving the ACLU another chance to file a different preliminary injunction motion that states the right to abortion is, in fact, covered under certain parts of the state’s constitution.