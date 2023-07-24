Listen Live
IMPD: One Person Hurt in East Side Shooting, Three People Detained

Published on July 24, 2023

Indy Far East Side Shooting

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS--A person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened late Sunday night on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the shots were fired near 38th Street and Post Road around 10:45. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. He’s alive, but badly hurt.

“It was a quick response of the East District officers who heard the shots being fired. They were able to respond quickly and make sure this individual received treatment,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

Foley says they detained three people for questioning, two near the scene and one roughly a block away in the 4000 block of North Post Road.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or IMPD.

