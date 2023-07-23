Listen Live
Indiana Town Makes List of Safest and Cheapest Places to Live in U.S.

Published on July 23, 2023

ZIONSVILLE — The town of Zionsville was recently ranked as one of the 15 cheapest and safest places to live in the United States.

 

A report released by GOBankingRates.com listed the towns low crime rate of 3.6 crimes per 1000 residents, as well as the amount of parks and land available to the public as a key factor in its ranking. The website listed Zionsville residents average expenditures per year at $21,282.

 

Zionsville was the only Indiana town to make the list, while the neighbor state of Illinois was named 3 times with Lake In The Hills, Mundelein, and Edwardsville all being listed.

