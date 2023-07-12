Listen Live
Person Killed in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Published on July 12, 2023

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot at the Brownstone Apartments in Indianapolis Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the apartment building near 34th and Meridian around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, “officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That individual was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where unfortunately he later passed away,” says IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

Detectives believe the shooting happened inside the building, although they’re not sure if it was inside of an actual apartment or just in a hallway. The man was found outside. The building has one surveillance camera, says Lt. Foley.

“First and foremost, I want to emphasize that we need the community’s assistance,” Foley said during Wednesday’s media scrum, “this happened in the afternoon hours. There’s got to be people who saw what happened or heard what happened that have some information.”

If you know anything about this shooting, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

RELATED TAGS

Local News

