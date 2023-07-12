NWS: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–There is potential for severe weather across Indiana Wednesday night.

“The biggest threat that we’re looking at is damaging wind gusts, but there is an isolated chance for some hail or a tornado. Those storms could fire up this evening and into the overnight hours,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says the entire state needs to be watching out for severe weather, but he thinks the areas with the best chance for severe storms are in west and southwest Indiana.

The next few days will also be warm across the state with most places getting high temperatures in the upper 80s or low 90s.

“Storm chances also exist for the southern half of the state Thursday evening. Not every place will see storms every day over the next few days, but there will be scattered storms in the area over the next four or five days,” said Updike.