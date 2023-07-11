North Vernon Man Caught Selling Guns Illegally

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A North Vernon man is charged with unlicensed firearm dealing after he allegedly sold nearly 600 firearms and made over $400,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
51-year-old David Mull is accused of buying firearms from gun shows, and selling them to two people knowing they would be taken to Mexico.
The Justice Department said Mull received a cease-and-desist letter in 2016 telling him it was unlawful to deal firearms without a license.
Earlier this year at a firearms sale, one of the individuals Mull had allegedly sold nearly 100 firearms to asked him why he did not have a brick-and-mortar business.
“Like a store? I don’t want nobody to know,” Mull said. “I’m probably like you, I don’t want nobody to know about it. Hopefully we can continue to do a bunch of business; I’ll keep on getting stuff.”
If convicted, Mull could face up to five years in federal prison.
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
The Savannah Bananas Bring "Banana Ball" to Indianapolis
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night