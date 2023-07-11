Listen Live
Local News

North Vernon Man Caught Selling Guns Illegally

Published on July 11, 2023

One of the ten guns found in the storage unit of Clifton Withers

Source: Photo Provided by IMPD

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A North Vernon man is charged with unlicensed firearm dealing after he allegedly sold nearly 600 firearms and made over $400,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

51-year-old David Mull is accused of buying firearms from gun shows, and selling them to two people knowing they would be taken to Mexico.

The Justice Department said Mull received a cease-and-desist letter in 2016 telling him it was unlawful to deal firearms without a license.

Earlier this year at a firearms sale, one of the individuals Mull had allegedly sold nearly 100 firearms to asked him why he did not have a brick-and-mortar business.

“Like a store? I don’t want nobody to know,” Mull said. “I’m probably like you, I don’t want nobody to know about it. Hopefully we can continue to do a bunch of business; I’ll keep on getting stuff.”

If convicted, Mull could face up to five years in federal prison.

