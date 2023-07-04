Woman Killed, Four Hurt at Northeast Side Block Party

UPDATE: Police now think another person involved in this incident went to a hospital. However, that person did not appear to be shot, and is in “good condition.”

—

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were shot, one of them killed, at a block party in Indianapolis late Monday evening.

The shooting happened just after 11 along Forest Manor Avenue near East 32nd Street. IMPD says that a woman was found shot to death at the scene.

Initially, they thought that’s all there was as far as victims in the shooting, but later on, police were called to Community North Hospital where someone who was shot at the block party had walked in for help.

The same thing happened at Community East Hospital, where two others walked in.

Police are looking for the shooter.