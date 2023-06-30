NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana This Weekend

STATEWIDE–There could be severe weather again this weekend across Indiana. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says areas south and west of Indianapolis are under an “enhanced risk” for severe weather (level 3 out of 5) for Saturday.

An “enhanced risk” means tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain are all possible.

“We might have one or two different storm complexes moving through the state on Sunday. Then it looks like we might do it again on Sunday,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Most areas around Indianapolis and points south are under a “slight risk” for severe weather. That means that scattered severe storms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread.

“This is the start of a shift into a more active pattern from what we’ve had in June. I think we’re going to be in this active pattern of weather rain and thunderstorms through at least the first half of July,” said Ryan.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that nearly 80% of Indiana is dealing with drought-like conditions.

“These storms have brought some rain that’s been very beneficial with these different storm complexes, but we need a lot more,” said Ryan.

The winds have also shifted so the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that’s moved into Indiana has eased up, which means the air quality has improved.